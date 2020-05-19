Attorney: Person accused of sexually assaulting Cody Latimer’s son was at poker game

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer appeared at a court hearing on Monday concerning his arrest on five charges, including multiple felonies, after an incident at a poker game over the weekend.

According to the police report, the game broke up after Latimer and another man had an altercation. Latimer is accused of returning later with a gun that he fired twice before using it to hit another man on top of the head.

At Monday’s hearing, Latimer’s attorney Harvey Steinberg told the court, via ESPN.com, that law enforcement informed him of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of Latimer’s 4-year-old son is going on. He added that an individual accused of perpetrating that assault was present at the initial party and that the allegations about that assault occurred at “about the same time and location” as the alleged shooting incident.

Latimer is due for another hearing on July 24. He’s facing charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment.