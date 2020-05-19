Barber says Ben Roethlisberger received free haircut as “personal favor”

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger‘s haircut got barber Carlos Norman in trouble with the governor. Attorney Marc Kohnen is trying to get Norman out of it.

Barber shops remain closed in Pennsylvania.

Thus, the Steelers quarterback’s video of him receiving a trim from Norman’s Cuttin’ Edge Barber Shop drew a rebuke from Governor Tom Wolf. Wolf would not say whether the state would take action against Norman.

Norman’s attorney, though, released a statement Tuesday night, saying the haircut was nothing other than a friend doing a friend a favor.

“Carlos Norman has been a community fixture and local business owner since 1993,” Kohnen wrote, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Norman’s Cuttin’ Edge Barber Shop has been closed for business since the governor’s shut-down order, and presently remains closed in full compliance with the law and state regulations. Mr. Norman and Mr. Roethlisberger are close personal friends, and Mr. Norman’s use of his free time during closure to provide a haircut to his friend was a personal favor where no money was received or exchanged. In most homes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the rest of America, we are relying on the selfless acts of friends to lend a hand in each of our lives at this time rather than promote stories that divide us.”

If nothing else, Norman received free publicity out of the deal.