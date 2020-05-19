Ben Roethlisberger’s trip to barber catches PA Gov. Tom Wolf’s eye

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT
Plenty of people took note of a video Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger released on Monday.

The video showed Roethlisberger throwing with teammates and then receiving a trim from a barber that Roethlisberger said would have to wait until he could make legit NFL throws following right elbow surgery. While many in Pennsylvania likely focused on that as a positive about Roethlisberger’s return, Governor Tom Wolf focused on something else.

Roethlisberger visited a barber shop in Allegheny County and those businesses have not been cleared to reopen in that region yet.

“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. And when you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases. I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance and I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”

Wolf did not say if any action would be taken against the barber shop that Roethlisberger visited after throwing to JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer.

9 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger’s trip to barber catches PA Gov. Tom Wolf’s eye

  2. What is with all of the hate against barber shops? I thought beards were something that the CDC said to keep trimmed or gone. Same would go for hair. Sounds to me like barbers shops are more essential than most. Complete Pass for anyone opening and / or going to a barber shop based on CDC health standards.

  3. Now getting a haircut is putting yourself in harm’s way? Wolf is choking PA. Why is is ok to get a haircut in Missouri, Tennessee, Oregon, Idaho, etc. but not in PA??? Does the virus care where you live? Not protected – in a barbershop???? Hmmm…

    Medical emergency or political emergency???

  4. I don’t care if you don’t want to wear a mask. I don’t care if Big Ben is too stupid to publish a video of himself breaking public health policy by going to a closed barber shop. Just all you morons stay away from me, if you don’t care about your life, respect mine.

  5. “What is with all of the hate against barber shops? I thought beards were something that the CDC said to keep trimmed or gone.”

    So going to the barber shop is the only possible option to trim your beard?

  6. I’m pretty sure one can get clippers on Amazon or ebay if they really have to trim there hair & beard urgently

  7. Let’s not lump Big Ben into the group of wise decision makers. A quick google search will tell you why.

  8. Tom Wolf can shut it and stay in his mansion and yell at people through his little mask.

  9. The Pennsylvania governors ‘general concern’ is that of many governors – keep their states shut down, hoping to impact the general election in November.

