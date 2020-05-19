Ben Roethlisberger’s trip to barber catches PA Gov. Tom Wolf’s eye

Getty Images

Plenty of people took note of a video Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger released on Monday.

The video showed Roethlisberger throwing with teammates and then receiving a trim from a barber that Roethlisberger said would have to wait until he could make legit NFL throws following right elbow surgery. While many in Pennsylvania likely focused on that as a positive about Roethlisberger’s return, Governor Tom Wolf focused on something else.

Roethlisberger visited a barber shop in Allegheny County and those businesses have not been cleared to reopen in that region yet.

“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. And when you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases. I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance and I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”

Wolf did not say if any action would be taken against the barber shop that Roethlisberger visited after throwing to JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer.