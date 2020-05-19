Bengals to open offices at stadium Wednesday

Getty Images

While many teams are waiting, the Bengals are apparently ready to get back to business in their place of business.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals plan to open their offices at Paul Brown Stadium tomorrow, within NFL and Ohio guidelines.

The league is allowing 22 of its 32 teams to open as soon as today, with restrictions on numbers and safety guidelines.

No more than 50 percent of a team’s staff (not to exceed 75 total employees) are allowed. That doesn’t include coaches or players, with the exception of those getting medical treatment.