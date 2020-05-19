Colts plan to start “gradual and deliberate” opening of facility Tuesday

Getty Images

NFL teams are permitted to reopen their facilities on Tuesday as long as local regulations allow for it and the Colts are one of the teams that will begin that process.

A team spokesman said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, that the team “spent the entire quarantine period preparing to reopen.” Those preparations have led to a “gradual and deliberate” plan to bring things back to life.

The NFL is not permitting coaches and players — unless they’ve been rehabbing with team personnel — into the facilities until all 32 teams are able to reopen their facilities.

“The guys who’ve been hurt have been coming in to the building, rehabbing,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday. “As soon as we can get more players in the building, we want that, because we have to make up for a little bit of lost time. The sooner we can get together and get out there working, the better it will be.”

The NFL’s guidelines call for no more than 50 percent of a team’s staff at the facility at any time and the number can not top 75 people.