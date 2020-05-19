DeAndre Baker allowed to surrender gun to attorney and can travel

Getty Images

A Broward County judge granted a motion filed by Deandre Baker‘s legal team to have him turn in his gun to his attorney rather than to Florida police, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

As a condition of his release on $200,000 bond, the Giants cornerback was ordered to hand over his licensed firearm to the Miramar Police Department.

Baker can’t possess any firearms, with the court requiring him to surrender them to his Jersey City attorneys.

Baker has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him. He is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker’s attorneys also filed a motion to allow the second-year player to travel to New Jersey as needed. Judge Mariya Weekes indicated Baker “can go back at any time,” attorney Patrick G. Patel told Rosenblatt.

Weekes has “no issue with that,” Patel said, and “he can come and go when needed.”

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar also was arrested on armed robbery charges stemming from an incident in Florida last week.

Attorneys for both players have professed the players’ innocence.