DeAndre Baker pleads not guilty in armed robbery case

The attorney for Giants cornerback Deandre Baker expects the armed robbery charges against his client will be dismissed “one day soon,” but they are still in place for the moment and Baker had to enter a plea on the charges on Tuesday.

Baker’s attorney has also said that Baker is innocent of the charges against him, so there’s little surprise to learn that he pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him. Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also arrested on armed robbery charges in conjunction with the incident in Florida last week. His attorney has also professed his client’s innocence.

Per NJ.com, there’s no word at this point on future hearings for Baker on these charges.