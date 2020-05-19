Dexter Manley remains hospitalized with COVID-19 but improving

Getty Images

Dexter Manley, who is Washington’s all-time sacks leader, is improving in his battle with COVID-19, according to the team website.

Former teammate John Riggins gave an update on his Riggo The Diesel podcast.

“He is doing much better,” Riggins said. “I’m not sure he was ever really that ill, but his oxygen levels were a little low. They put him on oxygen. He has never been on a ventilator. All of this stuff is improving as we speak. He’s still got a little ways to go.”

Riggins added that Manley is “slowly but steadily making a recovery against this virus that’s been ravaging the entire world.”

Manley, 61, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2 and has remain hospitalized in Washington since Friday.

“He hopes to be back talking smack real soon,” Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, said, “and that’s directly from [Manley’s wife] Lydia.”