Doug Pederson: Andre Dillard has taken command of left tackle role

Getty Images

Veteran left tackle Jason Peters said recently that he’s been in touch with the Eagles, but he didn’t indicate that a return to the team was imminent and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t make it sound that way during a Tuesday conference call.

Pederson confirmed that the team has remained in contact with Peters since Peters became a free agent earlier this year. He also said that he has a lot of respect for what Peters has meant to the team, but he also noted that the team drafted Andre Dillard in the 2019 first round for a reason.

He said Dillard was a “player we drafted to be that left tackle for us” and that he feels Dillard has “taken command” of the role.

Dillard started four games for the Eagles as a rookie. He’s set to be the only new starter on the line in Philadelphia.