Eagles sign sixth-rounder Prince Tega Wanogho

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spent some time discussing the team’s offensive tackles on a Tuesday conference call, but sixth-round pick Prince Tega Wanogho’s name didn’t come up.

Wanogho made some news a bit later in the day, however. The Eagles announced his signing on a Tuesday afternoon conference call.

Wanogho grew up in Nigeria and took up football after moving to the United States as a teenager. He started for three seasons at Auburn, but had to have knee surgery that kept him from taking part in the Senior Bowl or the Scouting Combine earlier this year.

The Eagles have Lane Johnson at right tackle and are set to start 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard at left tackle, although Pederson said Tuesday that they’ve kept in contact with Jason Peters.