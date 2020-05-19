Eric Bieniemy happy NFL opening “different doors for many different people”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 19, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

While the NFL stopped short of improved draft position for minority hirings, it did expand the Rooney Rule on Tuesday.

Teams no longer can block assistants from interviewing for coordinator jobs or front office personnel from interviewing for assistant General Manager jobs. The NFL also now will require at least two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs, at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator positions and at least one external minority candidate for the senior football operations or G.M. jobs.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, one of the few minority coordinators in the league, was asked Tuesday about the changes designed to increase opportunities for minority coaches.

“I think there are plenty of candidates who are more than qualified,” Bieniemy said on a conference call with the team’s beat reporters. “I think one thing that popped up was some assistant coaches are going to have an opportunity now to interview. I think that’s huge. I think that’s huge across the board regardless of skin color. It doesn’t make a difference. Now you get an opportunity to interview the best football coach for that particular position.

“I think one thing with all this discussion being brought to the table is it just opened up different doors for many different people. . . . Yes, I am happy that was passed so those guys can have an opportunity.”

Bieniemy interviewed for three head coaching jobs in January, and despite being integral in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl success and earning an endorsement from head coach Andy Reid, Bieniemy was not hired. Only one minority was hired as a head coach this hiring cycle.

It marked the third consecutive offseason that only one minority was hired as a head coach, three of 20 hirings.

“My overall reaction is going to remain the same: I am blessed and fortunate to be placed in this opportunity and be given this situation. OK?” Bieniemy said. “One thing as a coach, you always want to be judged based upon your own merit. At the end of the day, the best coach is going to be hired. That’s what I do. I coach football. But when it’s all said and done with, I can’t control all the controllables. The only thing I can control is where we are right now and what we’re doing.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Eric Bieniemy happy NFL opening “different doors for many different people”

  1. This article implies that doors were shut. They aren’t shut. The opportunities are there. Some just don’t want to earn it. They want it handed to them as if they’re entitled. So, Mr. Bieniemy, if you are a serious candidate for a job, shouldn’t a white candidate be interviewed before hiring you? If not, then it reveals the true motive. Hand jobs to blacks and women (still don’t get this as this is a MEN’S league) and shut non-minorities out. Lawsuits. Also, where are grants for white candidates? Two-tier justice system must end.

  2. All of this nonsense makes me appreciate even more Lamar Jackson. He doesn’t profile as the typical QB, and yet he didn’t complain. He said he was a QB and went out and proved it. It wasn’t handed to him. He went out and took advantage of his opportunities.

  3. The point that is missed in most of these articles is the value of these interviews even if the candidate isn’t hired. There’s a disproportionate number of minority coaches and executives relative to the demographics of players, that’s just a simple fact and why this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

    If EB gets the experience of interviewing for these positions in this cycle but does not get a position, he will now have that experience to enter the unique process these interviews (and the preparation) involve in the next cycle. If he is a quality candidate, that will help him get one of those jobs. If he isn’t good at his job, it won’t.

  4. He said the best coach will be hired. So what’s the deal with expanding this racist silliness?

  5. waitstop says:

    There’s a disproportionate number of minority coaches and executives relative to the demographics of players, that’s just a simple fact and why this is an issue that needs to be addressed.
    ================================================

    The majority of them weren’t NFL players. That’s just a simple fact.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.