Falcons easing into reopening facilities

The NFL has allowed 22 of 32 teams to reopen today, and the Falcons are easing into the process.

Via Jason Butt of TheAthletic.com, Falcons president Rich McKay said they won’t open Mercedes-Benz Stadium until at least June 1.

They do have some people coming back to work at their team facility in Flowery Branch, as Georgia has been one of the quickest states to throw the doors open again.

McKay estimated that 15 to 20 people would be in the building this week, and up to around 30 next week. Players and coaches aren’t allowed back yet, other than those receiving medical treatment (though Dan Quinn, as pictured here, believes in maintaining social distance).

The league’s allowing teams to have at least half their staff (up to 75) in the building at this point, but McKay said it would be some time before the Falcons approach that number.