Jaguars plan to reopen facility on May 26

Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced their plan to reopen their facility.

NFL teams are permitted to reopen their facilities with restrictions on Tuesday, but the Jaguars will be taking a little more time before allowing people back in the building. The team announced that they’ll wait a week and then open the facility on May 26.

“The reopening of the Jaguars office under established NFL guidelines represents a positive next step toward the return of Jaguars football,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a statement. “The Jaguars have remained open for business throughout the last several weeks, and I’m exceptionally proud of how our employees transitioned to virtual collaboration. They maintained the same high standard of customer service our fans have come to expect and have found creative ways to keep fans informed, engaged, active and entertained. Just as we will do for our fans, players and coaches, the Jaguars will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our staff.”

The team said they will be implementing a screening process for employees entering the building that will include multiple temperature checks. They will also be adding signage about proper protocols and markings on the floor to promote social distancing.

The league’s guidelines for reopening bar coaches from entering the facility until all teams are able to reopen. Some regions still have regulations in place that preclude the opening of facilities, although most of the country is trending toward getting the green light in the coming weeks.

Players are also barred from facilities unless they are rehabbing injuries with the help of team personnel.