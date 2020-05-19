Jerry Jones: It’s great to be back in the office

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones conducted the team’s draft from his yacht, but he was back to taking care of team business on dry ground Tuesday.

Jones was in his office at the team’s facility in Frisco, Texas on the first day that it was permitted to open back up by the NFL.

“This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence,” Jones said. “It’s great to be back in the office this morning. I thought there was no better place for me to participate in our virtual League meeting today than right here at my desk at The Star.”

League rules preclude coaches and healthy players from being at the facility and no more than 75 people in total can be there at one time. Jones said the Cowboys will be “deliberate but also determined” as they move toward bringing everybody back to work.