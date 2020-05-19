Lawyer Milloy was “disgusted” by Bill Belichick cutting him, understands it now

May 19, 2020
One of the most pivotal decisions of Bill Belichick’s career was the move to cut safety Lawyer Milloy just five days before the start of the 2003 season. Belichick was widely criticized for the move, especially after Milloy signed with the Bills and Buffalo promptly crushed New England 31-0.

But after that Week One debacle, the Patriots went 14-1 the rest of the way and won the Super Bowl. And even Milloy understands now that Belichick always had solid reasons for his team-building moves.

“But, looking back at it from a business standpoint, obviously you are trying to get the most competitive roster that you can and keep that salary down. I understand that part of it,” Milloy said on WEEI.

Still, Milloy did not appreciate Belichick’s handling of it at the time.

“I was there seven years — and helped really build it from the ground up to ultimately being a champion,” Milloy said. “I think I went to my fourth Pro Bowl in five years and then I was given an ultimatum: either take a pay cut or leave it. . . . Guys get released or have these situations come up all the time, it was just the way he handled it, trying to wait until the Monday before the first game, which really disgusted me.”

Milloy played his best years for Belichick, and it’s not surprising he didn’t want to get cut the way he did. But Belichick has a track record of making the right moves, and that proved to be one of them.

  1. Readlng the whole interview from the link to get the whole context. What fried Milloy (and would fry me) is that Belichick told him in June that (paraphrased) ‘worst case, you play out the season as is’, and then the Friday a week before the opener he tells him (paraphrase) ‘you take a pay cut or you walk’ and gave him the weekend to think about it.

    I understand circumstances can change, and we’re all adults here (as a boss of mine used to say), but that seems harsh. That said, Milloy seems to have gotten over it. Kudos to him.

  2. Kiss the ring now or kiss the ring later. Eventually they all return to admire the wisdom of the Hoodie.

  3. Because, even a Raider fan like me realizes that BB is always looking to upgrade.
    He ALWAYS goes with who gives him the best chance to win.
    He doesn’t give a damn about this “diversity” bs.

  4. I can see Milloy’s point. I think Belichick has gotten a lot better at this kind of thing since then though. The Patriots still won’t overpay, however, they seem to make an effort to let guys go elsewhere in the best way possible for them. Which is still self-serving, as it makes them a more desirable destination for free agents to sign.

  5. No other coach would have had the sack to cut a person like Milloy or any of the big names from their teams. That’s why teams constantly overpay for past performance and why NE has been, and will continue to be, a dynasty as long as BB calls the shots. Look at the disaster in Dallas!

  6. I don’t disagree with Milloy being upset at how his time ended in NE. But, as he understands now, the cap is what the cap is, and often the results are that painful decisions arise. But the fact is that there can’t be anyone with a brain who can argue with the results of MOST of Bill’s decisions over the last 20 years.

    Over the course of the last 2 decades despite picking at the end of every round and NEVER having copious amounts of cap space, he has maintained the epitome of excellence in Foxboro. He has defied the system that is supposed to minimize long term excellence into 3 or 4 year runs. His results are so stunning they have become expected.

    If he had been a bit more farseeing Lawyer might have taken a bit less and added a few more rings to his total. Instead he took the money (not that that was a bad idea), and had one game of supreme satisfaction and 8 years of looking at the playoffs mostly from the outside looking in.

