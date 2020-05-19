Mekhi Becton’s two priorities: Start as a rookie, Jets make the playoffs

Getty Images

The Jets have high hopes for massive offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, which is why they selected him with the 11th overall pick in the draft. Becton also has high hopes for himself.

Becton said he has two goals for 2020, one personal and one for the team.

“I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs,” Becton said, via the North Jersey Record.

Making the playoffs may seem like a tall order, given that the Jets haven’t been there in a decade. But after the Jets slumped to a 1-7 start at the halfway point last season, they went 6-2 the rest of the way, looking like a better team than they get credit for. With major changes in New England, this could finally be the year that we see a different team atop the AFC East.

As for starting as a rookie, Becton said he’s doing everything in his power to learn his role in the Jets’ offense, despite never setting foot in the team facility.

“It’s definitely been weird because I can’t go on the field and physically walk through the plays so I can get a better understanding of them,” Becton said. “That would be the only weird aspect of it.”

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton will immediately be one of the biggest players in the NFL, and the Jets hope he can become a starting left tackle who protects Sam Darnold for years to come. And perhaps for many playoff games to come.