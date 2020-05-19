Michael Thomas the betting favorite to lead NFL in receiving yards

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas easily led the NFL in receiving yards last season, and the Vegas odds say he’s got a good chance of doing it again.

Thomas is the betting favorite to lead the league in receiving yards in 2020, with +350 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Last year Thomas had 1,725 receiving yards. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones finished second with 1,394 yards, and he’s also second in the betting odds heading into this season, at +700.

DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded from the Texans to the Cardinals this year, is listed next at +900. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who has a new quarterback in Tom Brady, is next at +1200. Evans’ teammate Chris Godwin is next at +1500, tied with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper are next, tied at +1800. Browns receiver Odell Beckham and Lions receiver Kenny Golladay follow them at +2000.