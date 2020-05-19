Michael Thomas vows to be “more than ready” for start of season

Getty Images

Michael Thomas is the odds-on favorite to repeat as the league leader in receiving yards. The Caesars Sportsbook lists the Saints receiver with +350 odds.

It seems a safe bet.

Thomas led the NFL with 1,725 yards receiving in 2019, the seventh-best single-season mark in NFL history, while setting a league record with 149 receptions.

He is far from satisfied, however.

“I’ll be ready when the season comes,” Thomas said Tuesday, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “More than ready.”

Thomas wouldn’t reveal how he is getting ready for the season while working out on his own in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh, I don’t give up my stuff like that,” said Thomas, who teamed with Raising Cane’s to deliver 3,000 meals to front-line workers. “You’ll be able to tell. Everyone will be able to tell.”

He did allow that he is using a JUGS machine in the absence of a quarterback.

Thomas has worked with Drew Brees in previous offseasons, but he is unconcerned if the two don’t workout together before training camp.

“Drew and I have played a lot of football together now,” Thomas said. “So I think with just having that type of relationship, you go and do the work. Whether somebody is watching or not, you’re still going to find ways to get better. You’re still going to find ways to make sure you’re doing what Drew’s expecting you to do. That’s all.”