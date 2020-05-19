Nate Sudfeld not expecting drama in Eagles quarterback room

Getty Images

When the Eagles used a second-round pick on quarterback Jalen Hurts, it created a lot of reasonable questions about what it meant for the future of Carson Wentz and the position in general.

But having been in the room with Wentz, Nate Sudfeld‘s not expecting it to be a problem.

The Eagles’ backup quarterback said on the team’s podcast he was told there was a chance another quarterback would be joining him and Wentz, so he didn’t take the drafting of Hurts as a surprise.

“Everyone kind of makes it dramatic or a big deal,” Sudfeld said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But once you’re kind of in that quarterback room, it’s a lot of helping each other out and everyone just getting better. It’s never really weird at all. Just looking forward to getting back into the room together with guys and getting to work.”

Sudfeld has shared the quarterbacks room with veterans such as Nick Foles and Josh McCown along with Wentz, and said the atmosphere has always been productive.

Of course, drafting Hurts probably will have the most immediate impact on Sudfeld rather than Wentz. Sudfeld came back on a one-year deal this offseason, and while the lack of offseason practice probably gives a known commodity a bit more job security, they didn’t draft Hurts so he could be their third quarterback for long.