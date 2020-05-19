NFL approves measure to stop teams from blocking assistants

Getty Images

The NFL has tabled the proposal to reward teams for hiring minorities with improved draft position, but they did pass another measure Tuesday which could help young coaches take steps up.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Network, owners have approved the resolution which prevents teams from blocking assistants from interviewing for coordinator jobs.

Previously, teams could keep position coaches from talking to other teams while they were under contract, stifling some from possible advancement.

There remains an issue for minority coaches in the pipeline position of offensive coordinator, so anything to increase opportunities there is a step forward.