NFL owners table resolution to reward minority hirings with draft position

Getty Images

The NFL’s latest idea to incentivize hiring minority coaches and GMs does not appear to be going forward.

Owners voted to table the resolution that would have incentivized hiring minorities, according to Jim Trotter of NFL Media.

The idea behind the rule change was that teams that hire a minority General Manager would have moved up 10 spots in the third round of the draft, teams that hire a minority coach would move up six spots, and teams that hire a minority for both positions would move up 16 spots.

But the proposal was criticized in many quarters, including by some African-American coaches in the NFL, who thought the idea was ill-considered. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said the proposal was likely to lead to unintended consequences.