NFL owners table resolution to reward minority hirings with draft position

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 19, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
The NFL’s latest idea to incentivize hiring minority coaches and GMs does not appear to be going forward.

Owners voted to table the resolution that would have incentivized hiring minorities, according to Jim Trotter of NFL Media.

The idea behind the rule change was that teams that hire a minority General Manager would have moved up 10 spots in the third round of the draft, teams that hire a minority coach would move up six spots, and teams that hire a minority for both positions would move up 16 spots.

But the proposal was criticized in many quarters, including by some African-American coaches in the NFL, who thought the idea was ill-considered. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said the proposal was likely to lead to unintended consequences.

  1. Stand by for those that will cite this as proof of the systemic racism of the NFL team owners, that permeates the entire league. They are not serious about diversity, blah blah blah.

  2. Good because its about as stupid as it sounded. And racist. My goodness stop with seeing skin color when you tell people not to see skin color.

  3. Somewhere Tony Dungy is crying because all he sees is color. Tired of his act.

  4. Bad idea all around. The other problem is for those that have hired minorities for years, received no reward and would not under this system. Kind of like when companies give incentives for new customers, but not those that have been with the company for years

  5. Would anyone actually hire one coach over another just to move up five spots in the third round?. If you’re not hiring the best person for the job, you’re not doing your job right.

  6. isheimfromcolfax says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:28 pm
    Somewhere Tony Dungy is crying because all he sees is color. Tired of his act.

    Dungy SPECIFICALLY and eloquently spoke out against it!

  9. This is the best news for minorities because it would have caused a huge backlash. The NFL has done quite well with hiring minorities in high paying, high profile jobs, compared to the rest of society. At least they’re trying. You’re never going to see equality, and minorities don’t expect it. They’re just asking for an opportunity. The NFL is applying a little pressure, and even though this got canned, it will open up things a little more. Rome wasn’t built in a day.

  10. How about giving teams the complete flexibility to hire who they think is the best candidate, regardless of color

