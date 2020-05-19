NFLPA president JC Tretter: “No bad idea” to consider about 2020 season

Getty Images

Browns center JC Tretter was elected as president of the NFL Players Association just before the league shut down team facilities and moved to virtual offseason programs.

That means one of the biggest issues for Tretter in his new role is work on crafting a path to playing the 2020 season. On Tuesday, Tretter said that the union’s “priority is always going to be the health and safety” of players and that considering all of the angles is difficult because “this is a contact disease and we play a contact sport.”

“Any time you come up with an answer, five or six questions come up. . . . There’s no bad idea at this point. You kind of have to think outside the box. The virus isn’t going to kneel down to almighty football,” Tretter said, via Cleveland.com.

Tretter said the situation has changed so quickly that it is hard to plan too far ahead, but he doesn’t think “we’ll ever get to the point where there’s no risk of exposure” to players returning to work.