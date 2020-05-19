Patriots expect 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste healthy and ready to go

Getty Images

A year ago, the Patriots spent a third-round draft pick on West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and hoped he could make an impact on the offensive line as a rookie. It didn’t work out that way, but the Patriots still have high hopes.

Cajuste spent his entire rookie year on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, but a source tells Mike Reiss of ESPN that Cajuste is now “healthy and good to go.”

Although Cajuste probably can’t unseat starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon for either of the starting tackle spots, the Patriots like Cajuste’s potential to get playing time as a swing tackle.

The Patriots also like the potential of sixth-round rookie tackle Justin Herron as well as Korey Cunningham, who barely played last year after arriving in a trade with the Cardinals. New England should have a good group of offensive tackles to protect quarterback Jarrett Stidham.