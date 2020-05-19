Patriots remain the betting favorites to land Cam Newton

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 19, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Despite the increased talk around the NFL that the Patriots are satisfied heading into the season with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as their quarterbacks, Cam Newton‘s name keeps coming up.

The betting odds at Draft Kings still have the Patriots as the team most likely to end up with Newton for the 2020 season.

Via WEEI, the Patriots’ odds to sign Newton are at +300. The Steelers are next at +500, followed by a reunion with Ron Rivera in Washington at +700. The Cardinals and Ravens are at +800.

It’s unclear what Newton is looking for in a free agent offer. If he’s willing to sign somewhere to be a backup, he’d likely have multiple offers. But of the teams listed above, New England would seem to be the place where Newton would have the best chance to win the starting job.

Newton may also be thinking that he should wait until closer to the season, when a team with a quarterback injury suddenly makes him a better offer than he’s getting right now. That might be his best bet, because at the moment he doesn’t appear to have many good options.

2 responses to “Patriots remain the betting favorites to land Cam Newton

  1. If he doesn’t mind a minimum salary w/ incentives and can find himself a role on special teams — sure, why not?

  2. Really trying to grasp why “Cam Newton to the Patriots” is a thing?

    First, they dont have the money to sign him. They just dont. That has to be factor number one in my book.

    Second, is the obvious, could his somewhat unusual style, and “me first” attitude mesh with “the Patriot” way. I personally dont know him, and perhaps the reports of his personality are untrue, I cant say, just know what has been said about him.

    And last, Newton is not a long term solution for the Patriots. He would be a bridge. So if the Patriots feel strongly about Stidham, and they have done nothing to say otherwise, why the heck would they bring in Newton?

    None of the Newton to New England stuff makes any sense. Hasnt made sense. Wont make sense.

