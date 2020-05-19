Quinton Dunbar attorney calls robbery “a fabrication,” says witnesses lack credibility

Getty Images

The defense attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar said that his client was not involved in an alleged armed robbery last Wednesday night and that the alleged victims of the crime have lost all credibility for having two separate accounts of the incident.

In an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR on Monday afternoon, Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco said that his client was not at the house in question when an alleged armed robbery took place involving Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

“The whole thing is a fabrication. It’s a fabrication. I wouldn’t be coming out as quickly and as loudly as I have if I didn’t strongly believe that that’s the case. Everything that’s happened since that day has just further buttressed my position on that,” Grieco said.

Grieco said that outside of a lone independent witness whose story has remained consistent that Dunbar wasn’t involved in a robbery, the four alleged victims of the robbery have all signed sworn affidavits contradicting their initial claims to police that they were robbed by Dunbar and Baker. Grieco added that whether he’s being told the truth now or not, the claims don’t stand up to scrutiny.

“Whether I’m being told the truth or the police are being told the truth, those two stories are completely different. They’ve sworn under penalty of perjury to both versions of events. So when I say they’re liars, they’re liars. They either lied under oath to me or they lied under oath to the police. Either way, their credibility is shot,” Grieco said.

Grieco was confident that the case against Dunbar would ultimately get dismissed. He also brushed aside any notion that the reason the witnesses have changed their story is due to any form of coercion or made the statements under duress.

“It’s ridiculous. These guys actually came into my office. We had multiple witnesses there. They were joking around. There was no issue of anything in that realm at all. It was a ridiculous thing to say.” Grieco said.