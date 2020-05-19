Report: Preston Williams on schedule in return from torn ACL

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams was off to a great start in his rookie season before a knee injury put an end to his season.

Williams tore his ACL in the team’s eighth game of the season, which meant he couldn’t finish what he started by making the team as an undrafted free agent. The expectation is that Williams will be able to pick up where he left off in September.

The Miami Herald reports that Williams is on schedule in his return from the ACL tear. He hasn’t taken part in informal workouts with his teammates yet, but is jogging and doing rehab work at the team’s facility.

Williams had 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns before going down for the year.