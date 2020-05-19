Ryan Fitzpatrick: I’m Tua’s biggest cheerleader, but I want to play

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
The big question for much of the Dolphins offseason was whether they’d pick a quarterback early in the first round and they answered it by selecting Tua Tagovailoa.

With Tagovailoa in the fold, the big question now has to do with when Tagovailoa is going to take over the starting job. Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line for that role right now and he discussed how he’ll welcome Tagovailoa to the team while appearing on  former Bills teammate Eric Wood’s podcast.

Fitzpatrick said he’s excited the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa and that he’s “an open book” for anything that the rookie might want to ask him, although he’d prefer that his new teammate learn while watching for a while.

“I’m his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing,” Fitzpatrick said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I also want to be on the field, and that’s why I’m still doing it is because I still enjoy playing the game. Hopefully some of the lessons I’m able to teach him are him watching me play, but if it’s the other way around I’m going to do my best to help him succeed the best way he can.”

Fitzpatrick’s experience and Tagovailoa’s extended layoff after last year’s hip injury would seem to give the veteran a clear leg up on making sure Tagovailoa is learning through observation at the start of the year.

  2. To me it’s simple. There’s no way in hell Tua should be the opening day starter. The guy is coming off a freaking injury probed 3 years at Bama. The guy needs to heal as much as he can

  5. Not sure Fitz’s game play is one you want your young Qb learning. He has lots of bad habits on the field.

  7. Fitz is good for a hot streak every year, I know, I’m a Bucs fan. Ride that wave until he screws up once, then through Tua in there. You guys should know the Fitz drill by now.

  8. No lie, Fitz has the right temperament for a mentor QB. Tua has a long career in front of him if he stays healthy and continues to develop as a passer on the pro level and Fitz is the right kind of mentor.

    His career has been one of highs and lows (as far as journeymen go), but he is a realist and knows that he is stop gap solution in Miami.

  9. There is 0 need to rush a rookie QB onto the field in a rebuilding year. While I’m sure he will play at some point this year ideally you’d just let him redshirt this season, learn the playbook, and then turn the keys over to him next year with all of these other rookies/new FAs experienced in the playbook and with each other in practice.

  10. Fitzpatrick will be going to the HOF for putting down the Patriots dynasty once and for all

  11. Ftiz understands the business of football. He was never the long-term answer in Miami, and he knows he’s got more games behind him than he does in front of him. He’ll definitely get his playing time this year, but he’s also keenly aware that passing the torch to Tua is one of the things that’s expected from him at some point in 2020.

  12. Fitztragic…he plays like a gunslinger, which is why teams give him chances to start. He’s not a starter though, amazing backup to have

  13. Fitzpatrick’s play can be anything from brilliant to downright head scratching (in the same game), but he’s always been a class act. And I’d be happy to have him as my backup QB any day of the week.

