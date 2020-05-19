Ryan Fitzpatrick: I’m Tua’s biggest cheerleader, but I want to play

Getty Images

The big question for much of the Dolphins offseason was whether they’d pick a quarterback early in the first round and they answered it by selecting Tua Tagovailoa.

With Tagovailoa in the fold, the big question now has to do with when Tagovailoa is going to take over the starting job. Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line for that role right now and he discussed how he’ll welcome Tagovailoa to the team while appearing on former Bills teammate Eric Wood’s podcast.

Fitzpatrick said he’s excited the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa and that he’s “an open book” for anything that the rookie might want to ask him, although he’d prefer that his new teammate learn while watching for a while.

“I’m his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing,” Fitzpatrick said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I also want to be on the field, and that’s why I’m still doing it is because I still enjoy playing the game. Hopefully some of the lessons I’m able to teach him are him watching me play, but if it’s the other way around I’m going to do my best to help him succeed the best way he can.”

Fitzpatrick’s experience and Tagovailoa’s extended layoff after last year’s hip injury would seem to give the veteran a clear leg up on making sure Tagovailoa is learning through observation at the start of the year.