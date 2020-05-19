Saints looking for new naming-rights sponsor

Getty Images

The NFC South is about to be down to one stadium named after a German luxury car.

According to a report from WDSU, the Saints’ naming-rights deal for the Superdome with Mercedes-Benz will end in 2021, and the manufacturer will not renew its sponsorship.

The Saints and Mercedes-Benz agreed to a 10-year deal in 2011 worth between $50 million and $60 million. In 2015, the car company signed a deal to sponsor the Falcons’ stadium, and will concentrate on that sponsorship.

The Saints and the Louisiana state government are looking for a new sponsor now (though this probably isn’t the best time to do so).

The building, which opened in 1975, is currently undergoing $450 million in renovations. The Super Bowl is scheduled to return for and eighth time in 2024.