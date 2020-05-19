South Korean immunity research holds promise for the NFL

Getty Images

It’s happening. Possibly.

A South Korean study, featured as the lead item on Tuesday’s NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, suggests that persons who have had the coronavirus (and thus who test positive for its antibodies) cannot get sick from the virus again — and cannot pass it to others.

If that research can be confirmed, it becomes a huge step both for playing the 2020 NFL regular-season and postseason games and doing so in stadiums filled with fans. Anyone who has tested positive for the antibodies quite possibly would be able to attend football games without fear of catching or spreading the virus.

Ditto for players who test positive for coronavirus antobodies. They’d be at no risk for losing time during the season via quarantine imposed by testing positive for the virus.

It’s enough to make some players consider finding a way to get exposed to the virus in advance of training camp, to recover from it, and to then be good to go for the entirety of the 2020 season. Although that would be more foolish than taking hydroxychloroquine while healthy, some players surely will consider a little short-term suffering in the name of not having to worry about testing positive the night before a playoff game, for example.