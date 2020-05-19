South Korean immunity research holds promise for the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s happening. Possibly.

A South Korean study, featured as the lead item on Tuesday’s NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, suggests that persons who have had the coronavirus (and thus who test positive for its antibodies) cannot get sick from the virus again — and cannot pass it to others.

If that research can be confirmed, it becomes a huge step both for playing the 2020 NFL regular-season and postseason games and doing so in stadiums filled with fans. Anyone who has tested positive for the antibodies quite possibly would be able to attend football games without fear of catching or spreading the virus.

Ditto for players who test positive for coronavirus antobodies. They’d be at no risk for losing time during the season via quarantine imposed by testing positive for the virus.

It’s enough to make some players consider finding a way to get exposed to the virus in advance of training camp, to recover from it, and to then be good to go for the entirety of the 2020 season. Although that would be more foolish than taking hydroxychloroquine while healthy, some players surely will consider a little short-term suffering in the name of not having to worry about testing positive the night before a playoff game, for example.

7 responses to “South Korean immunity research holds promise for the NFL

  2. I stopped going to NFL games years ago because of cost, and I refuse to give Dan Snider a penny of my money. Best of luck convincing me now is when i return to a game.

  4. The Almighty created the human body with the ability to build immunity to viruses. Influenzas, Corona (which has been around for decades/look on your Lysol can), etc. Again, after November 3rd, this will be a nonstory….until 2024…the next election cycle.

  5. “Although that would be more foolish than taking hydroxychloroquine while healthy”

    From NIH, 2005 (Dr. Fauci’s outfit) Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread “We have provided evidence that chloroquine is effective in preventing SARS-CoV infection in cell culture if the drug is added to the cells 24 h prior to infection. In addition, chloroquine was significantly effective even when the drug was added 3–5 h after infection.” Link: ncbi DOT nlm DOTnih DOt gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/

  6. Don’t worry…anytime there’s a hint of possible good news on the horizon…you can always count on the fake news outlets to put out 5 contradictory stories within 24 hours…remember…they’re invested in misery and bad news…happy liberals aren’t as obedient as scared liberals…lol

  7. Huh… Games in stadiums with fans, you say?? Who woulda thunk it? Oh yeah, Goodell…. And Trump for that matter.

