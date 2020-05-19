Vikings will continue to work remotely

Getty Images

The Vikings will be among the teams which continue to work remotely, even as the NFL has allowed them to open under certain conditions.

According to Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings are taking their time, and building a plan for eventually working from the office again.

“We have submitted a comprehensive plan to the NFL outlining the team’s procedures to return to work in a methodical manner that emphasizes the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and broader community,” Vikings vice president, strategic and corporate communications Jeff Anderson said. “At this time, front office staff will continue to work remotely while we further evaluate when to begin reintroducing employees to the facility in the near future. As we have throughout this situation, we will follow any future guidelines set by Governor Walz and state and local public health officials and adhere to the policies directed by the NFL.”

Coaches weren’t going to be allowed at the TCO Performance Center anyway, and coach Mike Zimmer is holed up at his Kentucky ranch with his son, co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.