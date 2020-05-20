Baltimore cancels large public events through Aug. 31

Getty Images

Many states and municipalities are beginning to open up after coronavirus lockdowns, but there are still many places trying to limit large crowds.

According to Emily Opilo of the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced that all public events in Baltimore are canceled through Aug. 31.

That includes all events requiring a city permit, and covers their Fourth of July fireworks and the July 17-19 Artscape Festival, which attracts over 350,000 visitors. The mayor’s office said it does not apply to scheduled sporting events.

Baltimore remains under a stay-at-home order, as some areas in Maryland are relaxing regulations.

Asked if he’d reconsider the ruling if conditions improve, Young said: “It’s always a possibility to take a second look at something, and I am open to that, But I will also be guided by our health professionals and the data they provide to tell us whether it’s safe to do that.”

The Ravens have two home preseason games in August, and while the mayor’s order doesn’t necessarily apply to them, it does indicate the complexity of pulling off events with large groups of people, and the uncertainty about fans attending games.