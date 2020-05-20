Browns building camaraderie in virtual locker room

Getty Images

Usually when the Browns start having players-only meetings, it’s a sign of their traditional dysfunction.

This time, it’s an effort to function as a normal locker room would.

Via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, center J.C Tretter said the Browns have been trying to create some degree of atmosphere with weekly players-only videoconference sessions.

″[On Thursdays] special teams meets and the rest of the guys kind of sit on a Zoom call and just do what you would have done if you were sitting in the locker room,” Tretter said. “Talk and chat and we’ll go over plays and Baker [Mayfield] will run us through different things and we’ll talk through our calls.

“A lot of that is just a chance to get to know each other and see each other’s personalities. We have a lot of new additions. What are their families like, how are they doing, where are they living, all that stuff is important. We’ve kind of got that built into our program, allowing players to take the lead and go through plays as well as just be guys in the locker room, just virtually.”

Mayfield has had some workouts with skill players in Texas, but they obviously can’t get the entire team together in any tangible way. So for now, they’re just hanging out online, and hoping it helps.