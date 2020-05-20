Browns sign Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Getty Images

The Browns have started signing members of their 2020 draft class.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed fourth-round tight end Harrison Bryant and sixth-round wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Both players signed four-year deals.

Bryant was the 115th overall pick in April after winning the John Mackey Award during his final year at Florida Atlantic. He had 65 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns last year and joins Austin Hooper and David Njoku at tight end in Cleveland.

Peoples-Jones set collegiate highs of 47 catches, 612 yards and eight touchdowns while at Michigan in 2018, but he wasn’t able to build on that production last season. He also returned to two punts for touchdowns during his time as a Wolverine.

The Browns have five picks left to sign, including first-round tackle Jedrick Wills.