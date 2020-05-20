Cameron Brate: A little weird to be teaching Tom Brady our offense

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was spotted working out with some of his new teammates at a Tampa school this week and one of those teammates shared what it was like on Wednesday.

Tight end Cameron Brate said it is “pretty ordinary” for teammates to get together during the offseason, but the combination of Brady’s arrival as a free agent and the lack of team workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant there was a “different kind of attention” this time.

There was also a different feel to how things played out because the workouts find Brate and other Bucs players working to teach Brady the offense.

“It’s a little weird now working with him at the beginning of his Bucs tender because we’re kinda teaching him our verbiage,” Brate said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s kind of a backwards way of how it’s probably going to progress during the season with him kinda teaching us about the game and how he sees things.”

It’s been a weird offseason in many ways, including Brady’s move away from New England after 20 years, but any work the Bucs accomplish now should help toward making things feel normal once the team is able to bring everyone together.