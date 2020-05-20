COVID-19 outbreak hits Alabama football stadium construction workers

Getty Images

Construction workers at football stadiums are continuing to work, and continuing to be hit hard by COVID-19.

After at least 16 workers at the Raiders’ new stadium tested positive, and at least five workers at the Rams’ and Chargers’ new stadium tested positive, there’s now been a significant outbreak of the coronavirus at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to AL.com, more than 10 people involved with a major construction project at the stadium have tested positive, and there are fears that far more than that were infected.

The workers are doing a $107 million renovation of the stadium, and there’s pressure to get it done before Alabama’s football season, which is scheduled to kick off on September 12. Alabama released a statement saying it is taking the situation seriously.

“From the start of the pandemic, UA has continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said. “The contractors immediately adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning, and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees. The University directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers, and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors. Those processes, which have been in place since early March, are continuously refined based on the latest guidance from state, federal and industry leaders in order to protect the health and safety of the campus community.”

Although it still remains to be seen whether football starts as scheduled in September, stadium construction is proceeding as if the season will start — and that means construction workers are at risk.