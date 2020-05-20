Derrick Henry favored to lead NFL in rushing yards

Getty Images

After leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards in 2019, Titans running back Derrick Henry is the odds-on favorite to do it again in 2020.

The odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Henry as a +300 favorite to win the NFL rushing title. If Henry does lead the league in rushing yards, he’ll be the first player to do so since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and 2007.

The players with the next-best chance, based on the Vegas odds, are Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at +600 and Browns running back Nick Chubb at +800.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is next at +1100, followed by Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at +1300, Bills running back Devin Singletary at +1600 and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake both at +1800.

Despite Henry’s status as the favorite to lead the league in yards, he doesn’t have the highest over-under total. Henry’s over-under is set at 1,199.5 yards, while Barkley and McCaffrey are both at 1,249.5 yards.