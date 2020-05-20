Fan-free season could spark $5.5 billion loss for NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
If the NFL plays a season without fans in the stands, it’s a given that the NFL will lose money.

Mike Ozanian of Forbes.com estimates that loss at a staggering $5.5 billion.

That’s the sum of lost ticket revenue, concessions, parking, and merchandise sales, if all games are played without fans. It would amount to 38 percent of the league’s total revenue, based on 2018 numbers.

The absence of fans would hit some teams harder than others. As explained by Ozanian, the Cowboys and Patriots would lose more than half their total revenue. Other teams, like the Bills, Titans, and Bengals, would lose less than a third.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent games will be played without fans. It’s possible that some states will allow stadiums to be open, and that others won’t. It’s also possible that medical advances in the coming weeks and months (such as a greater understanding of what it means to test positive for coronavirus antibodies) will make it easier to open stadiums and invite fans at low or no risk for developing COVID-19.

Any money lost in 2020 will potentially affect the 2021 salary cap. As recently explained, however, the league and the union set the annual spending limit via negotiation, and it’s possible that the two sides will agree to, for example, borrow against future salary caps in order to keep the 2021 cap at or near where it otherwise would have been.

Whether the revenue actually drops remains to be seen, and it will be determined by plenty of factors beyond the control of the league.

16 responses to “Fan-free season could spark $5.5 billion loss for NFL

    =============
    Concussions? Who knew there was such a price on lost concussions…

  2. Gee, what a shame. Let us pass around a collection plate for $40 million man Goodell, and all of the billionaire owners.

  3. They may lose that much this year but they’ll get it out of the fans eventually, they always do

  5. Oh no. Millionaires and billionaires facing economic reality? How ever will they afford their multi-million dollar yachts and ferraris? Cry me a friggin river. Let’s focus on the fans and how many of them have lost their jobs, businesses, etc. Sorry but this just rubs me the wrong way.

  7. Way more fans will be watching the games on tv. Jackup the cost for purchasing commercials and advertising. Problem solved.

  8. it’s NOT a loss, it is just not income, they will still make plenty of money from advertising and tv contracts, stop mis reporting things and make it sound like these billionaires are actually losing money by playing- so sick of the rich stepping on the down trodden who are losing their houses, struggling to eat decent food and get some kind of medical help if needed- maddening how reporters and others are buying into this fallacy

  9. Before everyone jumps on the “oh poor rich people” bashing bandwagon, consider all of the employees who run those concession & merch stands, parking, seating attendants, etc., etc., etc. (I couldn’t even begin to name all of the jobs that are performed at a stadium on any given Sunday).

    A lot of people who would otherwise have a means of employment will be affected by this, not just the players & owners.

  10. They’ve got guys getting paid double the average American’s ANNUAL salary for EACH TIME they attempt a pass. Maybe they should start a gofundme.

  11. Problem as I see it is the players are never going to take a pay cut, the NFL & owners are never going to accept this loss…therefore, they are going make it up off the backs of their fans. Might take a few years but they’ll figure a way to come out on top.

    This stone has run out of blood…I’ll watch at a bar and never purchase official NFL gear again.

  12. Something to think about for those players who said they were looking forward to playing without the fans….

  13. After reading an article about games being played without fans I saw quite a few people commented that ticket sales didn’t mean that much since as they said “the NFL makes most of their money on TV deals”. Well I did the math and I commented on those figures I came up with of somewhere between a $5BIL to $7BIL they’ll lose if they play without fans all season and also included how that was about 38-48% of the NFL’s revenue for a year, that’s a pretty huge hit and they told me how crazy I was, well I pretty much hit the nail directly on the head!

  14. dabears2485 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:48 am
    Before everyone jumps on the “oh poor rich people” bashing bandwagon, consider all of the employees who run those concession & merch stands, parking, seating attendants, etc., etc., etc. (I couldn’t even begin to name all of the jobs that are performed at a stadium on any given Sunday).

    A lot of people who would otherwise have a means of employment will be affected by this, not just the players & owners.
    __________________________

    WHOA, wait a minute! You trying to tell us that there are a ton of people that get by on working one day a week, game day?

    NAH I don’t think so, for most of those people it’s just added income!

  15. And quite a few are idiots because they are volunteers and work for the billionaires for free!

