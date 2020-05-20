Hayden Hurst expects work with Matt Ryan to “pay off during training camp”

Getty Images

Hayden Hurst hasn’t gotten a formal chance to practice with quarterback Matt Ryan since joining the Falcons in March, but the tight end is getting some informal work in with the former league MVP.

Hurst has been making the trip from his home in Jacksonville to Atlanta in order to work out with and catch passes from Ryan while the Falcons hold their remote offseason program. Hurst thinks the work they’re doing now will lay the groundwork for the duo to progress quickly this summer.

“That’s helping me a lot,” Hurst told Mina Kimes of ESPN. “That’s really going to pay off during training camp.”

Hurst was only targeted 62 times over his two seasons with the Ravens. Austin Hooper saw 97 targets for the Falcons last season and Ryan has regularly looked the tight end’s way over his time in Atlanta, so the seeds Hurst’s planting now could set the stage for good things in the fall as well.