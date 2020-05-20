James Conner doesn’t have extra COVID-19 concerns after beating cancer

Getty Images

When it comes to underlying conditions, Steelers running back James Conner has a legitimate one — he beat cancer four years ago.

But Conner said during an interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN that he didn’t think about any excess risk that might put him in.

“Honestly, it truly doesn’t,” Conner said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I am so far removed from [cancer treatments] — I am going on four years now — so just talking with my doctor, I have great relationship with him, Dr. [Stanley] Marks, he said, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about as far your immune system or any of that.’ I am far removed, and our bodies are constantly healing and changing. So I have no concerns with that.

“I am still keeping [social] distance and all that, just like everyone should and is doing. But as far as my health history, there’s nothing I’m concerned about.”

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015, when he was playing at the University of Pittsburgh. When he worked out the following spring, he did so with a surgical mask on.

He said he’s still following the guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks when he’s around others, but he’s positive about his own outlook.