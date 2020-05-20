Jarvis Landry declares his hip rehab “ahead of schedule”

Getty Images

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry was convinced after the Pro Bowl that he needed hip surgery. He originally had a thought that he would try to nurse it another season since surgery came with a six to eight-month rehab.

Three months into his rehab, Landry says surgery was “absolutely” the right decision.

“It was something I knew I needed,” Landry said Wednesday in a video call with beat reporters, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I was going to play the tough guy for another year. I didn’t want to be a reason for the team not having success.”

Landry, 27, declared himself “ahead of schedule” in his rehab. He expects to return to the field sometime in August.

“The rehab process is going great,” Landry said. “Right now, I’m a little bit ahead of schedule. Most important thing is taking it day by day and being healthy for the season.”

Landry did not join Baker Mayfield and some other teammates in traveling to Austin to workout together because “I’m at a crucial point in my recovery.”

Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have pushed each other in their recoveries, with Beckham rehabbing from core muscle surgery in January. Landry expects he and Beckham to have a “strong comeback” this season.

“It’s crucial point in our recovery process to get our strength back,” Landry said. “Seeing his process has motivated me.”