Lions in no hurry to reopen facilities

Some NFL teams are beginning to reopen their facilities, but the Lions are taking a cautious approach.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said that even if the league and the local authorities give the team the go-ahead to open, it will be a slow process for the Lions do so.

“First and foremost we’re going to try to do everything possible to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe,” Patricia said on WJR, via the Detroit Free Press. “Our facility is just kind of going to stay in operation the way it is right now. . . . Some of the things we’ve been working on is the virtual meetings, and with the coaches not being able to go in from our standpoint and the phase that we’re in right now in the offseason program, we’re going to stand pat with what we’re doing for the next couple weeks and wait to kind of see what happens here.”

Patricia said he’s optimistic that players rehabbing injuries will be able to work with the team’s medical staff reasonably soon, but he doesn’t see himself calling all 90 players on the roster into a big team meeting for quite a while.

“But there’s just a lot of guidelines that go along with that as far as how many people in the hallway, how many people in a room, how far apart we have to be. And some of those guidelines and restrictions are real difficult for to operate within, as opposed to kind of the current setup we already have,” Patricia said. “For us to go into a building and not to be able to have a meeting where we’re all in the same room and basically do a Zoom call from our offices doesn’t really make sense from that standpoint.”