Melvin Gordon thinks Broncos will make better use of him than Chargers did

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon had an up-and-down relationship with the Chargers, making a couple Pro Bowls during his five seasons there but also expressing displeasure with his contract before leaving in free agency this year. Now, Gordon says, he’s in a better place.

Gordon thinks the Big Ten background of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is the right fit for the running style Gordon showed off in college.

“They run a lot of inside zones, and that’s what I did a lot at Wisconsin,” Gordon told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “It’s going to really help me get back in the feel of what I do best. I’m an inside-zone runner.”

Gordon said that in the Chargers’ offense, he felt like a square peg getting pounded into a round hole.

“It really didn’t play out to my strengths, especially the first couple years there,” Gordon said. “I kind of just had to adjust and make it work. It kind of wasn’t a system built for me. But I feel like Denver kinda runs my style of football, and I think it’s a great fit.”

With Gordon joining running back Phillip Lindsay in Denver, the Broncos expect the running game to take pressure off quarterback Drew Lock, and expect to gain plenty of yards on the ground.