Patriots extend Patrick Chung

The Patriots have once again extended the contract of veteran defensive back Patrick Chung.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots and Chung have agreed to a two-year extension through 2023.

The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, and Chung can make up to $12.8 million over the four remaining years on his contract.

There’s a good chance that the 32-year-old Chung won’t actually play out the full term of that contract, or that it will be renegotiated. In fact, this is the third consecutive offseason that the Patriots and Chung have agreed to a new deal.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a big fan of Chung and has called him one of the best players in the NFL. With Tom Brady gone the Patriots are slated to be a very different team this year, but Belichick wants to keep one of his best veteran leaders in the fold.