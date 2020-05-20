Patriots sign Kyle Dugger, wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Patriots’ entire 2020 draft class has signed.

New England signed safety Kyle Dugger today, Field Yates of ESPN reports. That means their entire 10-player draft class is now under contract.

The Patriots are the first team to get their whole draft class signed, as New England worked fast to get deals done in a year when many teams have been taking their time.

The 37th overall pick, Dugger played his college football at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, where he won the Cliff Harris Award as the best small-college defensive player in America.