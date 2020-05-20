Raheem Mostert will do what job requires despite COVID-19 concerns

Getty Images

On March 4, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert canceled an autograph signing scheduled for four days later. Some saw that as an overreaction at the time.

“It was one of those things where we knew that something like this was going to take place, and we wanted to be prepared,” Mostert said Wednesday on a video call with Bay Area reporters, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “That’s why I was the first one to start thinking about what’s going on in the upcoming months.”

Mostert remains with his family in Cleveland.

At some point, Mostert knows he will have to go back to work. He also knows the NFL and the 49ers won’t be able to guarantee his safety when practice resumes.

COVID-19 fears have moved Mostert’s wife, Devon, to tears, he said.

“She understands that, no matter what, this is my job,” Mostert said. “I have to do what my job requires me to do, which is all fair. She wants football to be back and sports to be back, in general.

“We don’t know what it’s going to take in order for us to be back out there on the field, testing every week or playing in a different state or what-have-you. We don’t know yet. That’s something that’s going to be determined once the time comes, once the decision has to be made. We just got look at the brighter side and hope and pray that everyone is looking out for each other and the safety of each other as well.”