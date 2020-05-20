Randy Gregory continues to work through process of reinstatement

Getty Images

Aldon Smith earned his second chance Wednesday, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell granting the edge rusher’s reinstatement application.

The Cowboys continue to await word on edge rusher Randy Gregory.

The team hopes Smith and Gregory can fill a pass rushing need opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, where the now-departed Robert Quinn led the team with 11.5 sacks last season.

Gregory missed the entire 2019 season while indefinitely suspended.

“We are working through the process,” Peter Schaffer, Gregory’s agent, told PFT. “We are very happy for Aldon and wish him all the luck in the world and successful resumption of his career. It’s refreshing to see the NFL following through on their stated goal to focus more of rehabbing players than punishing players.”

Although the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ends the policy of suspending players for positive marijuana tests, it does not provide amnesty for players like Gregory who were serving suspensions at the time the new CBA was adopted. So he still needs approval from the commissioner.

Gregory, 27, is serving his fourth suspension for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. His last reinstatement came July 17, 2018, and he played the entire 2018 season.

His last game came in Week 17 of 2018.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones repeatedly has expressed his support for Gregory.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015. But he has played only 28 games over three seasons, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.