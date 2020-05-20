Ravens G Ben Bredeson: Comforting to remain in the Harbaugh family

Getty Images

Ben Bredeson will have to make many adjustments as he goes from playing guard at the University of Michigan to playing for the Ravens, but he won’t have to worry about learning his new head coach’s last name.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is the younger coach of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Bredeson said that he’s already picked up on some similarities that will make his transition a little smoother.

“You can definitely see a lot of glaring similarities between the two,” Bredeson said, via the Ravens website. “The way the playbook is set up, the way the program is being run, their mannerisms; a lot of them are the same. It’s comforting for me knowing that I’m still in the Harbaugh family.”

While Bredeson welcomes that similarity as he throws himself into the mix to replace Marshal Yanda at right guard in Baltimore, there’s a difference from his college days that the fourth-round pick enjoys. He’ll be blocking for J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns while playing for Ohio State against Michigan last year. Bredeson called himself happy with that change “because he’s done enough damage against me.”