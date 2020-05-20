Report: Dolphins have received calls about Josh Rosen

Getty Images

The Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall. They still have Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has made it clear he wants to start.

So where does that leave Josh Rosen?

That’s apparently the same thing some teams wonder.

Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports the Dolphins have received calls about Rosen’s availability. Giardi adds that Miami is in “no hurry” to deal Rosen.

It’s more likely the Dolphins haven’t received an offer to their liking.

The Dolphins also have Jake Rudock in their quarterbacks room.

Rosen, 23, has yet to find a home after two seasons in the NFL. The Cardinals made him the 10th overall choice in 2018 but traded him to the Dolphins for a second-round choice a year ago after Arizona drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall.

The Dolphins now have Tagovailoa as their quarterback of the future, so Rosen’s future obviously is elsewhere.

Rosen has gone 3-13 as a starter, passing for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while playing for two of the worst teams in the NFL over the past two seasons.