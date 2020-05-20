Report: Jets, Eagles also have interest in Devonta Freeman

Getty Images

Running back Devonta Freeman remains a free agent, but by choice.

The Seahawks offered Freeman a deal, which Mike Silver of NFL Media reports is a one-year contract worth up to $4 million. Freeman seeks more.

Freeman, 28, is not without suitors.

The Jets and Eagles also have interest, according to Silver.

Freeman has played 16 total games over the past two seasons, gaining 1,157 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 262 touches.

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016, earning back-to-back Pro Bowls.