Report: Rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden recovering from COVID-19

Getty Images

Another NFL player has tested positive for the coronavirus, at a time when players are not together to share it.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden tested positive for COVID-19, but has since self-quarantined and recovered.

The wide receiver from Liberty was chosen in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. alluded to the case during an appearance on television without mentioning him by name (even though Gandy-Golden was the only drafted player from the school).

Rams center Brian Allen and Broncos linebacker Von Miller are the active NFL players known to have tested positive so far.