Report: Rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden recovering from COVID-19

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 20, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

Another NFL player has tested positive for the coronavirus, at a time when players are not together to share it.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden tested positive for COVID-19, but has since self-quarantined and recovered.

The wide receiver from Liberty was chosen in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. alluded to the case during an appearance on television without mentioning him by name (even though Gandy-Golden was the only drafted player from the school).

Rams center Brian Allen and Broncos linebacker Von Miller are the active NFL players known to have tested positive so far.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden recovering from COVID-19

  1. Many more have had it but probably didn’t want to announce it. When you are an athlete who makes money off their physical abilities you don’t want to announce to your employer you had a disease that is causing hysteria.

  2. It should be noted the Falwell Jr, had reopened the university when he was advised that he should keep it closed. So, who knows how many students got infected because he opened the school.

  3. He was the steal of the draft. Kyle Smith is replicating the Steelers success if finding top receivers after the second round — first MacLaren, now AGG.

  4. This makes it sound like he is recent. He tested positive on March 24 back when things just started to get crazy. There may be others but they are not required to announce it and certainly no one else should disclose it. Falwell should have kept quiet.

  5. suncawy says:
    It should be noted the Falwell Jr, had reopened the university when he was advised that he should keep it closed.
    >>>>>>>><<<<<<<
    Not 100% true. They had 1200 students return to their dorms after spring break. Most were foreign students with no way to get home. Most of the others studied online.
    This is fact checked.

  6. Consistent with his scouting report — he catches everything.

    Hopes for a speedy recovery Antonio.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.